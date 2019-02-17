|
|
Carlyn "Kitty" Reynolds, 53, wife of James O. Reynolds, entered into rest Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at her residence.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Pastor Wesley Weatherford officiating.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019