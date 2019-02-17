Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Carlyn "Kitty" Reynolds

Carlyn "Kitty" Reynolds Obituary
Carlyn "Kitty" Reynolds, 53, wife of James O. Reynolds, entered into rest Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at her residence.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Pastor Wesley Weatherford officiating.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.

For full obituary please visit our website and Facebook page.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
