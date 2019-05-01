Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Carnell Beard
Carnell Beard

Carnell Beard Obituary
Mr. Carnell Beard entered into rest on April 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12 :15 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors are his wife, Maria Smith-Beard; daughters, Tammy Simpkins, Ferris L.(Tasha)Simpkins, brother, Anthony(Marie)Beard, grandchildren, Mya Jenkins, Kemi Simpkins, Naima Simpkins, Nykeem Simpkins, Viviana Simpkins, Christopher Jones , several great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 7 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2019
