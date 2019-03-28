The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Carol Algeo Jones


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Algeo Jones Obituary
On the morning of March 26, 2019 Carol Algeo Jones of Evans, GA passed away at the age of 79.

Carol, born to George Howard and Dorothy Elizabeth Algeo, grew up in Michigan and received her Master's Degree in Education from Wayne State University. She taught kindergarten in Detroit where she met and married the love of her life, Gary Jones. As the Augusta Prep Lower School's Head of Administration, Carol's passion enriched generations of the CSRA's most precious minds.

Carol was a wife, mother, mentor, community leader, a certified Master Gardener, and a shepherd to the wayward; constantly enraptured by each opportunity to share the world's secrets. With every exchange, her grace lent guidance reminiscent of the providential hand. She was a life-long learner whose greatest joy was sharing her passion for life with her beloved family, as she traveled to every United State.

Carol is preceded in death by her father, George H. Algeo, mother, Dorothy Algeo, brother, George R. Algeo, sister, Nancy Emerson (Bob), daughter, Sheri Luthi (Gregg).

She is survived by her husband, Gary Jones, children Chris Algeo (Mary), Carrie Jones, Craig Jones (Gina), grandchildren Rachel Algeo, Ryan Algeo and beloved rescue dogs, Allie, Nilla, Blaze and LuLu.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on March 30, 2019 at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 with Rev. Robert Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 516 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841or the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809 or the , 2607 Commons Blvd, Augusta, GA 30909

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
