Carol Berman Faircloth, 84, passed away on Monday June 10, 2019 at her residence. Carol was born on September 18, 1934, in Chicago, IL, to the late Lester and Gladys Long Berman. She moved to Augusta in November 1965 from Fort Lewis, Washington. Carol was a member of Silvercrest Baptist Church for 54 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cole Benjamin Faircloth; son, Charles B. Faircloth; daughter, Jean Faircloth Greeher.
She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Faircloth Thompson of Martinez, and Sue Faircloth Wall (Wallace) of Augusta; four grandchildren, Michael Wayne Thompson, Jeramie Cole Thompson, Kevin Starr Wall, and Lena Wall Jones; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11:00am in the chapel of Poteet Funeral Home with the Rev. Roy Head officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Langley cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of the Adult Sunday School Class of Silvercrest Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Association of America, 1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 12, 2019