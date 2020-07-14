1/1
Carol Bussey
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Carol Bussey entered into rest on July 12, 2020. Interment of cremains will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. She is survived by her mother, Dr. Velverlyn Bussey; children, Rockquill(Gelair) Butler, Antramell(Chauncey)Butler and Lillian Bussey Glenn; grandchildren, Gace Butler and Jaxon Butler; sisters, Terri D. Bussey, Sonya M. Bradford; brothers, Charlie Bussey, Jr.,
Christopher Bussey, Mark Bussey, Paul Bussey, Willie Bill Bussey and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 12-3 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr.. Blvd., Augusta,
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
JUL
18
Interment
01:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
