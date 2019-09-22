|
|
Carol Denise Butterworth
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Carol Denise Butterworth, 64, wife of Robert Butterworth, entered into rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Her memorial service will be held in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
She spent many years as a Certified Opthamologist Technician and was an accomplished pianist. She thoroughly enjoyed travelling the United States and hot air ballooning.
Additional survivors include her daughter, Sarah Norton (Eric) of Edgefield; step son, Donald Howard of Marietta, SC; step daughters, Deborah Stankus (Paul) of North Augusta and Brooke Wirtz of Midland,MI; brothers, Scott Weidner and Kieth Weidner both of Albuquerque, NM and Doug Weidner of San Francisco, CA; and her grandchildren, Delaney Norton, Kirra Norton, Ellie Wirtz, Emily Wirtz, Christian Wirtz, Dylan Stankus and Chelsea Stankus.
Please visit her online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/23/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019