Memorial Services for Mrs. Carol Ferland Pulling, 73, who entered into rest April 29th, 2019, will be conducted Saturday afternoon May 11 at 4 o'clock in the afternoon from the Posey Funeral Chapel, Chaplain Dexter Lambert officiating.
Mrs. Pulling was born in Skowhegan, Maine having made Augusta, GA her home for the past 41 years. She graduated from the University of Maine with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics where she was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. Mrs. Pulling and her husband owned and operated Shoe Studio at National Hills and prior to that David Pulling's Shoes at Augusta Mall for over 40 years. They both retired in 2016 and enjoyed spending more time with family, grandkids, friends, and being active in the community. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Muriel Ferland.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, David Pulling; daughter, Jennifer (Jerrod) Dalton; two grandchildren, Wyatt and Logan Dalton; two sisters, Blair (Joe) Sala, Patricia (Paul) Gaboury; a brother, Jim (Eileen) Ferland.
The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta, GA 30909. This was one of Carol's favorite charities.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2019