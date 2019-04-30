Home

Carol H. Blake


Carol H. Blake Obituary
Carol H. Blake, 54, of Carlton, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Born in Augusta, she was a daughter of Frank Hadwin Sr. and the late Helen Lewis Hadwin. Carol was employed for many years at Oconee Trim Shop in Athens and loved her job. She had a passion for life unmatched by anyone and she lived every day to the fullest. Carol will be missed terribly by all who knew her.

Survivors in addition to her father include her son, Bradley Peavy; one brother, Frank Hadwin Jr. (Paulette); three sisters, Glenda McElreath, Linda (Randy) Luther and Angela Hadwin and numerous nieces, nephews, uncles and loving friends.

Memorial services will be private.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019
