1/1
Carol Lyons Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Carol Lyons Johnson
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Carol Lyons Johnson, entered into rest December 2, 2020 at Doctors Hospital. A memorial service will be held 2 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
.Ms. Johnson was a 1981 graduate of Midland Valley High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from Voorhees College, Demark, SC and her Master's degree from Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, MI. She was employed by Augusta University as a Contracts Manager. She was a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Lauren (Roger) Hall and Amber Johnson; two brothers, Rickey Lyons and Fred Bland; a sister, Beverly (Raymond, Sr,) Curry; a devoted aunt, Iris Harris; two grandchildren, Ellis and Ethan Hall; aunt, Addie Jones, uncle, Cornell (Freda) Harris; nephews, Raymond Curry, Jr., and Ryan (Audrey) Curry; devoted cousin, Sharon (Anthony) McKine; brother-in-law, Lamar Johnson; sister-in-law, Angela Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary,614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
glbrightharpmortuary.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 6, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved