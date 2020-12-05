Ms. Carol Lyons Johnson
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Carol Lyons Johnson, entered into rest December 2, 2020 at Doctors Hospital. A memorial service will be held 2 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
.Ms. Johnson was a 1981 graduate of Midland Valley High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from Voorhees College, Demark, SC and her Master's degree from Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, MI. She was employed by Augusta University as a Contracts Manager. She was a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Lauren (Roger) Hall and Amber Johnson; two brothers, Rickey Lyons and Fred Bland; a sister, Beverly (Raymond, Sr,) Curry; a devoted aunt, Iris Harris; two grandchildren, Ellis and Ethan Hall; aunt, Addie Jones, uncle, Cornell (Freda) Harris; nephews, Raymond Curry, Jr., and Ryan (Audrey) Curry; devoted cousin, Sharon (Anthony) McKine; brother-in-law, Lamar Johnson; sister-in-law, Angela Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary,614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026. glbrightharpmortuary.com
The Augusta Chronicle - December 6, 2020