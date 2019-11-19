|
|
Carol Null
Evans, GA—Carol Lynn Rankin Null, 74, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home in Evans, GA surrounded by family and friends.
Carol was born in Elmira, NY in 1945. She moved to North Carolina after her marriage to Tom in 1963. After 18 years of moving throughout the Southeast, she and her family settled in Augusta in 1981. They moved to Evans in 1993. Carol was an avid crocheted and cook and owned a small grift ship called Gifts from the heart in Evans, GA. she was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and most recently Riverview Church, both in Evans, GA. Carol loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, deeply and taught many Bible studies and Sunday School classes over her lifetime. She had a passion for sharing God's love and salvation to all.
A memorial service will be held at Riverview Church in Evans on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends starting at 12:00 noon until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas (Tom) Allen Null of Evans, GA; daughters Kimberley Marie Rogers (Brett) Augusta, GA, and Rhonda Jane Nastrom (Ron), Woodstock, GA; three grandsons, Thomas Allen Harrington, Steven Mark Harrington and Benjamin Michael Harrington (Cheyenne) all of Augusta, GA; two granddaughters, Rachel Elizabeth Wills (Erich) of Winder, GA and Laura Margaret Herdt (Springer) of Woodstock, GA; great-grandchildren Isaac and Charlotte Harrington, Augusta, GA and Emmeline Wills, Winder, GA; and brother Stewart Rankin, Horseheads, NY.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019