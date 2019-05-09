The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Carol S. Clark


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol S. Clark Obituary
Entered into rest Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Carol S. Clark, 83, loving wife of the late Charles Warner Clark, Sr.

Mrs. Clark was a devoted member of Warren Baptist Church and the Senior Sunday School class. She joyfully volunteered in the church nursery for many years. Mrs. Clark was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Family members include: her son, Charles W. Clark, Jr. (Nicolette); grandchildren: John R. Clark (Jessica); James W. Clark (Denise); Anthony J. Cartaya; Alexander N. Cartaya (Rachel); Victoria R. Cartaya; and Aurora V. Cartaya; her sister Mary Ann Boggs. In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by five siblings.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019
