|
|
Entered into rest Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Carol S. Clark, 83, loving wife of the late Charles Warner Clark, Sr.
Mrs. Clark was a devoted member of Warren Baptist Church and the Senior Sunday School class. She joyfully volunteered in the church nursery for many years. Mrs. Clark was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Family members include: her son, Charles W. Clark, Jr. (Nicolette); grandchildren: John R. Clark (Jessica); James W. Clark (Denise); Anthony J. Cartaya; Alexander N. Cartaya (Rachel); Victoria R. Cartaya; and Aurora V. Cartaya; her sister Mary Ann Boggs. In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by five siblings.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019