Carole Woodall Blount, 68, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by the children she loved so dearly.
Carole was a native of Blackshear, Ga, but resided in Augusta, Ga for many years. She graduated Georgia Southern with a bachelor of education and went on to Valdosta State University for a Masters degree in Education. Later in her career she became a commercial real estate agent serving the Augusta area. In addition to those roles, Carole held most deeply the role of mother. She loved her children and invested intentionally in them. Carole loved her Vintage ZTA's, the Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, Amelia Island and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Carole is preceded in death by her husband, Linden Blount, her mother, Kathryn Joyner Woodall, her father, Clarence Charles Woodall, and her sister, Pam Stanfield. Carole is survived by her four children: Holly Goddard, Linden Blount II, Kelly Blount, and Woody Blount; her four grandchildren: Anna Kate Goddard, Allie Goddard, Brandt Goddard, and Maggie Blount; her two nieces: Emily Hughes and Ellen Arrington; her sisters-in-law: Jorjan Ruonavar and husband Derek, Laura Hartmann and husband David, Leslie Willeford, Lisa Blount and Sheri McFarland.
Carole Blount will be celebrated on April 19, 2019 at Elliot and Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road. The family will welcome visitors from 1-2 p.m. and the service will be held at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019