Carole Burgess
Lincolnton, Ga—Mrs. Carole M. Burgess, 69 entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her residence on Remsen Rd.
The graveside service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Burgess Family Cemetery with Father Brian Bufford officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Leighton Taylor, Michael Wengrow, Jim Bailey, James Messely, Gerald Lawson and Brian Bohler.
Mrs. Burgess was born on December 28, 1949 in Jamaica, N.Y. to Al and Sarah Mims Miller. She lived in South Ozone Park, N.Y. until she was 3, at which time she moved to Mineola, N.Y. In 1967 her and her parents moved to Lincolnton, GA. Carole was a 1967 graduate of Mineola High School having finished her last 3 months at Lincoln County High School.
Mrs. Burgess was a certified Law Enforcement Officer and a Deputy Sheriff. She was a certified jailer and worked as a State of Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division officer in 1987. In 1988 she went to work as a jailer with the Richmond County Sheriff's office. She left in 1991 and worked as the Chief Jailer in Lincoln County. In 1993 she returned to Richmond County as a jailer until 2004 when she returned as chief jailer in Lincoln County. At the end of 2005 she retired on disability. Mrs. Burgess served as secretary for the Midway Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
Survivors include two sons, Bobby Burgess and John Burgess and wife, Jennifer; one daughter, Tammy Wright all of Lincolnton; three grandchildren, Whitley Wright, Jared Wright and Shelby Nixon; one brother, Al Miller III of Tuscon, AZ, a godson, Brian Bufford two sisters-in-law, Gail Burgess and Shirley Burgess, both of Lincolnton; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Burgess along with her parents was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert "Bobby" Stephen Miller.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to T.J. & Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, GA 30635 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
There will be no formal visitation, but friends may call at the residence.
There will be no formal visitation, but friends may call at the residence.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N. Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA is in care of the arrangements for the Burgess family.
