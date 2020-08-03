1/1
Carole Kenner
Carole Kenner
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Carole Jewell Anderson Kenner entered into rest on Friday, July 31, 2020. Gravseside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Walker Memorial Park with Rev. Augustus Hall officiating. Mrs. Kenner was an educator and held teaching positions in Richmond County and Columbia County schools. She was member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorotity, Inc. and numerous other organizations. Carole is survived by her husband, Alexander Kenner Jr.; two sons, Carlo Alexander Kenner and Winfred Scottson Kenner; sister, Winifred Lykes; grandsons, Carl Kenner and Curtis Kenner; niece, Carole(Reginald) Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Kenner may be viewed on Today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
AUG
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walker Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
