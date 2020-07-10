Carole Walters
Martinez, GA—Carol Anne Walters, 69, of Martinez and wife of Wayne Walters, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on December 13, 1950 in Wichita, KS, a daughter of the late Leroy and Dolores Wachob Powell. She was a graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Patricia DeShe and Christine Pesenti.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Wayne Walters of Martinez; daughter, Monica Rhoden of Clearwater; son, Travis Walters (Anna) of Suwanee; grandchildren, Lorena Rhoden, Kevin Williams, John Rhoden (Alex), Nicholas Walters, Jacob Rhoden, Aiden Walters and Sasha Walters; nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carole's memory to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later and safer date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/11/2020