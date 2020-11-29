Caroline Long
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020, Mrs. Caroline Rita Long, 86, beloved wife of almost 60 years to Jeremiah F. Long.
Caroline was born in Waltham, MA and lived most of her life in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She played piano beginning at the age of 4 years old and played professionally until her death. She was organist and choir director for multiple parishes over the course of her lifetime, with her most recent at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Grovetown. Similar to many in her family, she was a proud graduate of Boston College. BC holds a special importance to her because it is also where she met her husband.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her sons: Jeremiah Long (Rosemary) and John Long; daughters: Caroline McKinnon and Mary Ellen Wyllie (Bob); grandchildren: Matthew Long, Chris Long (Hanna), Allyson Long, Jaclyn Long, John McKinnon, Caroline McKinnon, and Elly McKinnon, Jonathan Wyllie and Zachary Wyllie; great-grandson Kaiden McKinnon; and sister, Lee Campbell. Her numerous nieces and nephews fondly know her as the Matriarch of the family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Caroline Coffey, and brother, Gerald Coffey.
Caroline's legacy will include her faith, her family, and her music. She was also known as a life-long and passionate fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Her daily calcium intake came mostly in the form of coffee ice cream and her ingredient list for meatballs will live on in her children's kitchens.
The funeral service will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Fr. Theodore Agba officiating. A Rosary service will be Wednesday evening at 6:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends following, from 6:30 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 190 Knox Abbott Dr., Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033 or to the American Cancer Society
, 2607 Commons Blvd, Augusta, GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
