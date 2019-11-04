|
|
Carolyn Ann Martin
Augusta, GA—Carolyn Ann Martin finished her earthly walk with us on Saturday November 2, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of SGT. Frank O. Martin for 41 years. Frank (Ed) Martin, Cassandra (Sandy) Martin Yarbrough and Deborah (Debbie) Martin Waters were blessed to be able to call her Mom (Mama). She was a true Southern lady, polite and caring to a fault. She was the epitome of an Army wife, supporting her husband and managing their home in his absence. He was able to support our country and fulfill his duties, secure in the knowledge that his family and household were in capable hands.
Mrs. Martin is survived by Ed and Betty Martin Augusta, GA, Sandy and George Yarbrough of Thomson, GA and Debbie and Terry Waters of Martinez, GA. Her legacy includes eight grandchildren Kimberly Samaha, Leslie Scott, Joey Martin, Kelly Napier, Michael Yarbrough, Melanie Yarbrough Land, Becky Vineyard, Brandon Johnikin and twenty great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents John H. And Alice B. Rowden of Nashville, TN and her older sister Bea Anderson of Chattanooga, TN and survived by her younger brother John H. Rowden Jr. Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc. PO Box 111180 Nashville, TN 37222-1180 or Quilts of Valor Foundation (Georgia SC) PO Box 191 Winterset, IA 50273.
The services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son with Mr. Ben Weathers and Mr. Scott Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mark Beasley, Mike Hudson, Buck Parris, Mike Joyner, Donny Moore, Bobby Ray, Billy Middleton and Sonny Gay.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
