Mrs. Carolyn Belding
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Carolyn Belding, 71, who entered into rest September 16, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. John M. Newell, Jr., officiating. Private Family interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Belding was a native of Nashville, Tennessee, having made North Augusta her home for the past 32 years. She was a member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church and a former member of Grace United Methodist Church where she was a member and teacher of the Cokesbury Sunday School Class, a former president of the United Methodist Women and a member of the Sunshine Circle and Choir. Mrs. Belding was a former member and president of the University Hospital Women's Board where she had volunteered for 20 years. She was the wife for 42 years of the late Reverend Talmadge D. Belding, Jr.
Survivors include a son, Sam(Carla) Belding, Cumming, GA; a daughter, Susie (Chris) Adcox, Grovetown; three grandchildren, Davis Belding, Ben Belding and Dallas Adcox; a brother, Randy Griggs, Nashville, TN.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Carolyn Belding Scholarship Fund c/o Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, 5555 Hereford Farm Road, Evans, GA 30809.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019