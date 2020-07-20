1/1
Carolyn Cibak
Harlem , Georgia—Carolyn Dunaway Cibak 67, passed away Saturday March 28, 2020 at her residence.
Graduating from Hephzibah High School. Later she retired from BellSouth after 30 years of service.
She loved spending time with her friends and family.
Preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Murray Paul Cibak ; parents Ralph and Mary Dunaway; brother Ralph Dunaway ,Jr.; father and mother-in-law Michael and Goldie Cibak.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law Leslie (Emmett) Perdue and Melissa (Philip) Vestal; son and daughter-in-law Paul (Mandy) Cibak; grandchildren Brice, Chance, Hallie, Paul Chandler ,Peyton, Jackson, Tripp, Lane, Abraham, Pierce and Adelyn; brothers and sisters Anne (David) Autsolief, Patricia Robinson ,Michael Dunaway, Lizzie (Ronnie) Nelson, David Dunaway , Kathy (Marc "Peachy") Williamson; brother-in-law Malcolm (Ravonna) Cibak; nieces and nephews Anne Marie (Jason),Michael, Eric (Jill), Angela (Larry), Amberly, Charles, Brittney, Holly, Conner, Allison, Tyler, Baileigh , Mary Kate, Cammi, Michelle (Matthew), Frank (Susan), John, Casey (Kevin) , Malcolm Jr. , Meghan and many more loving family members and cherished friends .
A Celebration of her life will be held graveside ,11 AM Saturday July 25, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, guests of the service are asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing.
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/21/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
