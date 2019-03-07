|
Entered into rest Thursday, February 28, 2019, Carolyn Clarke Nuite, 85, in her San Francisco home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in July of 1933 in Camden, S.C. to Charles W. Nuite and Ella Clarke Nuite, her childhood was spent in Aiken and Sumter County, S.C. She graduated from Duke University in 1955 with a degree in Education. She lived in San Francisco for forty years, teaching kindergarten and raising her children.
Carolyn spent her later years traveling extensively, and was an active volunteer with the San Francisco Symphony, the Fort Mason Book Bay, the Legion of Honor, the National Park Service at the Presidio, and the Conservatory in Golden Gate Park.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Irene Nuite Lofton. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Valerie K. Orlando (Philippe) and son, Brandon F. Key (Sonja), her grandchildren, Ellen T. and Adam B. Key, her sisters, Barbara N. Auld and Charlotte N. Kitchen, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on May 11, 2019 in San Francisco.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019