Mrs. Carolyn C. Allen, the wife of John I Allen Jr, entered into rest on March 26, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, with a viewing one hour before service.. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. She leaves to cherish her life and legacy; her children: Latrice Allen Jennings and John I Allen III, grandchildren, sister: Joyce Smith (Ronnie), nieces, nephews and other relatives. Viewing will be held Friday April 5, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Kinsey and Walton Funeral Home at 3618 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA 30906
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019