Carolyn Dillashaw Cartledge
1944 - 2020
Greenville, SC—Entered into rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Carolyn Dillashaw Cartledge, 76, wife of the late Robert Brunson Cartledge.
Carolyn was born and raised in McCormick, SC. She worked at the local five and dime in McCormick and graduated from McCormick High School in 1962. She was married to Robert Cartledge and moved Augusta. There she had one son and a marriage of 45 years. She worked at Augusta Orthopedic Clinic and St. Joseph's Hospital for over 20 years as a doctor's assistant. She loved her son Robby and his family. She was always so proud of them and encouraged and supported them. One of her passions in retirement was mowing her lawn. She was a member of Parksville Baptist Church and had many friends and loved ones in Parksville and the Augusta area.
Family members include her son: Robert Cartledge (Rebecca); grandchildren: Charlie, Isaac, and Teddy; sister: Pauline Young (Jeff); brother-in-law: Donald Cartledge (Shirley) and many other loving family members.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Parksville Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Craig McDaniel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parksville Baptist Church, 131 Parks Self Street, Parksville, SC 29845.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 9. 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Home at 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
