|
|
Carolyn Dwenia Coursey
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Carolyn Dwenia Coursey, age 88, of Grovetown, entered into rest January 24, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Coursey was born in Greenville, North Carolina to the late Rollie H. Wright, and Onie McQway Wright. She had worked as a telephone operator for Southern Bell. Survivors include her two daughters Cindy Port of Grovetown, and Cathy Coursey of Grovetown, and three grandchildren Joshua Coursey, Dwenia Vallois, and Joseph Port. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Jud C. Hickey Center for Alzheimers Care 1901 Central Ave. Augusta, GA 30904. The family will recive friends on Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/27/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 27, 2020