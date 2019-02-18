Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Carolyn H. Simpson


Carolyn H. Simpson Obituary
Funeral Services for Mrs. Carolyn H. Simpson, 84, who went home to be with her Heavenly Father on February 16, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Ty Lochridge officiating. Entombment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Simpson was a native of Washington, Georgia, having made North Augusta her home for the past 26 years. She was a graduate of Washington Wilkes High School and devoted much of her life working for ASCS in Washington, Georgia. Mrs. Simpson was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta. In her early life living on a farm, she loved showing her award winning jersey cows and developed a lifelong passion for flowers and birds. She will be missed by loving family and friends in Washington and North Augusta as well as friends at her Brookdale residence.

Mrs. Simpson was predeceased by her parents, J.N. and Mary Higginbotham, husband, Daniel Simpson and a brother, William Higginbotham all of Washington, Georgia.

Survivors include her daughter, Norma (Stephen) Newell, North Augusta; four grandchildren, Rachel (Tom) Rutherford, Baltimore, MD, Taylor (Cristal) Gann, Brunswick, GA, Drew Newell, Moab, UT and Brittney Newell, North Augusta; two sisters, Norma (Billy) Sanders, Winterville, GA and Lanoy (Fred) Cole, Charlotte, NC.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5 until 7.

Memorials may be made to Jude C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer's Care, 1901 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2019
