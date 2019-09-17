|
|
Carolyn Irvin
Augusta, Ga—Entered into rest Friday, August 30, 2019, Carolyn Hacker Irvin, 80, wife of the late Charles Irvin.
Carolyn was born November 21, 1938 in Anderson, IN. She graduated from Highland High School in 1956 and studied nursing at Holy Cross School of Nursing. Carolyn went on to work at the Medical College of Georgia as head nurse in the OR. She was a member of Augusta Garden City Lions Club. She was a 2 time District Governor and Leader Dog Board Member, and also a Melvin Jones recipient. She was a member of Eastern Star Chapter and Amaranth, as well as an Ambassador for Star Trek USS Star League.
Carolyn is survived by: her son Carl Eugene Irvin of Augusta; sister, Jeanie Stiers of Anderson, IN; niece and nephews, Michelle and Jason Davis of Middletown IN, Randy, Kathy Stiers of Bunker Hill IN, and Bryan and Susan Stiers of New Castle IN; several great nieces and nephews in Indiana and several very special friends in Augusta and surrounding cities that loved her. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Eugene Hacker and Marguerite Ellen Winkler Hacker both of Anderson, IN.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating. A graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson, IN on September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association Diabetes Research, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, www.diabetes.org or Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019