Carolyn J. Cummings
Augusta, GA—Ms. Carolyn Cummings entered into rest on March 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony R. Nixon officiating. Burial will be at Doyle Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors are her daughter, Johnnetta (David) Godbee; sons, Anthony (Daisy) Nixon, Gary (Yvonne) Nixon, Stanley (LaChelby) Cummings; sisters, Edith Williams, Vanessa (Alton) Rouse; brothers, David (Bessie) Nixon Jr., Joseph Nixon, Michael (Valerie) Nixon Sr.; one grandchild; three great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/05/2020
