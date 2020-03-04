Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Carolyn Cummings
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Cummings Obituary
Carolyn J. Cummings
Augusta, GA—Ms. Carolyn Cummings entered into rest on March 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony R. Nixon officiating. Burial will be at Doyle Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors are her daughter, Johnnetta (David) Godbee; sons, Anthony (Daisy) Nixon, Gary (Yvonne) Nixon, Stanley (LaChelby) Cummings; sisters, Edith Williams, Vanessa (Alton) Rouse; brothers, David (Bessie) Nixon Jr., Joseph Nixon, Michael (Valerie) Nixon Sr.; one grandchild; three great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/05/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -