Ms. Carolyn Johnson Bussey
Appling, Georgia—The Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Carolyn J. Bussey, age 78 of Appling, GA will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Mount Carmel BC in Appling, GA with the pastor, Rev. Echols L. Miller, Eulogist and Rev. AnRicky Parks, Presider. Interment: church cemetery. Repast: church fellowship hall. Funeral procession will leave 5585 Burks Mountain Rd., Appling, GA at 10:30 a.m. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA is in charge.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/29/209
