Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Carolyn Johnson Bussey


1941 - 2019
Carolyn Johnson Bussey Obituary
Ms. Carolyn Johnson Bussey
Appling, Georgia—The Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Carolyn J. Bussey, age 78 of Appling, GA will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Mount Carmel BC in Appling, GA with the pastor, Rev. Echols L. Miller, Eulogist and Rev. AnRicky Parks, Presider. Interment: church cemetery. Repast: church fellowship hall. Funeral procession will leave 5585 Burks Mountain Rd., Appling, GA at 10:30 a.m. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA is in charge.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/29/209
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019
