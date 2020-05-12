|
Carolyn Kitchens
Augusta, GA—Carolyn Kitchens went home to be with the Lord May 11, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 60 years, Billy Kitchens; daughter: Rhonda Bartles (Mark); son: Randy Kitchens (Janet); and daughter: Shannon Colligan (Jack Freeman); six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and a soft welcoming spirit to all that knew her.
Graveside services will be May 14, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens officiated by Pastor Paul Noe. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family would like to thank MSA Hospice and a special thank you to her CNA, Mrs. Marian Tyler for her gift of song and praise with Mama.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the : 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or : P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 .
