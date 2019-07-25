|
Carolyn Lord Wooten
Augusta, GA—Carolyn Lord Wooten, 85, wife of the late Vernon Eugene Wooten, entered into rest Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Doctors Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 3:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Jan Oglesbee officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
Mrs. Wooten, daughter of the late Daisy Dominick Lord and Marvin Dennis Lord, retired as an Operations Manager from the VA Medical Center. She was born in Sandersville, GA, and was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ed Lord.
She is survived by her sons, Larry D. Wooten (Carla), of Grovetown, and Marty E. Wooten (Beverly), of Martinez; her grandchildren, Jennifer Wooten Brabham (Brad), Keri Beth Brown (Bobby), Matthew T. Wooten (Jennifer), and Kimberly W. Deufel (Matt); her great grandchildren, Jack Brabham, Eva Brabham, Megan Brown, Davis Brown, Anna Brown, Eli Wooten, Zoe Wooten, Taylor Deufel, and Avery Deufel; and her brother, Herbert Lord (Rita), of Birmingham, AL.
The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
