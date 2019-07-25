|
Carolyn M. Craig
Hephzibah, GA.—Mrs. Carolyn M. Craig, wife of Richard Craig and mother of Crystal Smart, entered into rest Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Kinsey & Walton Chapel, with Reverend A.J. Saunders, officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 4 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019