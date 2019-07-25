Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Carolyn M. Craig

Carolyn M. Craig Obituary
Carolyn M. Craig
Hephzibah, GA.—Mrs. Carolyn M. Craig, wife of Richard Craig and mother of Crystal Smart, entered into rest Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Kinsey & Walton Chapel, with Reverend A.J. Saunders, officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 4 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019
