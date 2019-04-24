Carolyn Simpson Maund, wife of Tim F. Maund, entered into rest on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Augusta Gardens after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's.



Carolyn, the older daughter of Robert Harwell and Mary Sellers Simpson, was born on Tuesday, October 22, 1935. "Tuesday's child is full of God's grace" could not be more fitting. She grew up in Columbus, GA and Montgomery, AL and attended Auburn University, where she served as President of the Women's Student Government and met and married her college sweetheart, Tim. In July they would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.



In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by her three sons and their wives and 10 grandchildren: Mark T. Maund (Christie) Augusta, Mitchell M. Maund (Rebecca) Montgomery. AL, Robert C. Maund (Mary Brooks) Charlotte, NC; Grandchildren: Katherine, Mary Baker, Houston, Kirsten, Cameron, Landon, Paxton, Brooks, Julia, and Charles.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marcia Simpson Rolen.



Carolyn was the epitome of a servant leader. She was steadfast and loyal to her family, friends, church, and her community. From the time she and Tim moved to Augusta in 1962, she became involved in the community. She has been a dedicated member of her church, St John United Methodist Church, where she served as Chair of their Bicentennial Celebration. She served as director of the Richmond-Columbia County March of Dimes from 1975-83. Many volunteers and their families fondly remember their Super Bowl Sundays knocking on doors and raising funds for the annual Mother's March. In March 1983, Carolyn became executive director of the American Red Cross Augusta - a position she held for 20 years. Ministering to the needs of her employees and volunteers was as important to Carolyn as working the job. In addition to surpassing many goals and challenges during those 20 years, Carolyn treated every employee and volunteer with respect and love. After retirement, Carolyn co-founded Women in Philanthropy, which has grown to over 200 members and provides much needed funds to help women and girls in the community. She taught so many how to be a true servant leader.



A celebration of Carolyn's life will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at St John United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Maund officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held in the church fellowship hall.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.