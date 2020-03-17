|
|
Carolyn Murphey Carter
Evans, GA—Carolyn Murphey Carter, age 78, entered into rest on Monday, March 16, 2020 following an extended illness.
Carolyn was born in Augusta to the late Eugene Roy Murphey, Jr. and Lucia Louise LaMountt Murphey. She was a proud graduate of Richmond Academy and Augusta College. Holding an EdS, she will be remembered at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School and T.W. Josey High School for teaching numerous subjects including Geometry and Typing. Away from school she enjoyed watching the Braves and the Bulldogs, and reading. An accomplished seamstress, Carolyn's dresses were worn during several Miss Georgia and Miss USA pageants, and her costumes were worn during numerous recitals at Augusta West Dance Studio.
She is survived by her three children, Rebecca Swindol (Terry) of Clayton, North Carolina, Brian "Bubba" Carter (Kimberly) of Colbert, and Frankie Sizemore (Jimmy) of Evans; four grandchildren, Kevin Sizemore, Michael Sizemore, Sarah Carter, and Emily Carter; one sister, Janice Trulson (Art) of Augusta; two nieces, Debbie McKenzie (Richard) of North Augusta and Christina Morris of Augusta; and her former husband and the father of her children, Frank Carter of Statesboro.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 P.M. Thursday at Platt's Belair Road. A graveside service will be 2:30 P.M. Thursday in Westview Cemetery. Reverend Tac Coley will officiate.
For those wanting to avoid large gatherings, a register book will be available at the funeral home for you to to sign or you may call (706) 860-6166 and one of our staff will sign on your behalf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/18/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020