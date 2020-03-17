Home

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Carolyn Musick Obituary
Carolyn Musick
Augusta, GA—Carolyn Ruth Coleman Musick wife of the late Richard Musick, Sr., entered into rest on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the residence.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Fr. Mark Van Alstine officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Puckett, Joshua Newman,Tony Coleman, Kevin Musick, Steven Barnes and Joseph Coleman.
She was born in Fayetteville, NC to the late Kenneth and Betty Krieling Coleman. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a former member of the Red Hat Society.
Other survivors include her sons, Brien Musick (Celeste) of Evans and Richard Musick of Hempstead, TX; grandsons, Gavin Musick and Daniel Muscik; bother, Joseph Coleman (Teresa), sisters, Janine Anderson, Karmen Anderson, Kim Newman, Yvonne Coleman and Mary Flanders,
The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church 2607 Lumpkin Road Augusta, GA 30906 or the CSRA Humane Society 425 Wood Street Augusta, GA 30904.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020
