Carolyn R. Barton
Warrenville , SC —Mrs. Carolyn R. Barton, 80, of Warrenville, SC, wife of the late Roy Barton, entered into rest on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Born in and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Elvin C. and Margie Christine Sullivan Griffin. She was a Homemaker. Miss Carolyn was a dedicated member of the Graniteville Community Church of God. She enjoyed cooking, working word puzzles, gardening and listening to the Gaither Vocal Band.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children, Roy Leon Barton and his wife, Emily, Graniteville, SC and the late Carol Sue Barton and siblings and their spouses, Kenneth Dale and the late Linda Griffin, Monetta, SC, Mildred Claudette and Curtis Whitener, Westminster, SC, the late Betty Lou Mundy and the late Jack Griffin.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020, beginning at 11 o'clock at the Graniteville Community Church of God, GranitevIlle, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12 o'clock at the church. Pastors Brandon L. Key and WH Bryant will officiate. Interment will follow in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC.
If so desired, memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or the Graniteville Community Church of God. (www.granitevillecommunity.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/23/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.