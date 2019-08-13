|
Carolyn Shoemaker
Martinez, Georgia—Carolyn Bolton Shoemaker passed away peacefully in her home on August 12, 2019, surrounded by her beloved husband Bert, her dear daughter Jenny, and her cats and dog.
She was born on February 6, 1948, to Phil and Kathleen McAuliffe in Seoul, Korea. Her father was in the Army, so she traveled from fort to fort during her entire childhood. She herself served in the Army Nurse Corps from 1994-1998 at Fort Gordon.
Carolyn married Bert Shoemaker on June 21, 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
She is survived by her husband Bert; daughter Jenny and Jeff Hutcherson, along with their fine sons Sam, Ben, and Nathan of Springfield, Illinois; daughter April Shoemaker, along with her daughters Laura and Eryn of Martinez, Georgia; brother Denny McAuliffe; and uncles Dr. George McAuliffe and Frank McAuliffe (Catherine).
Carolyn was so thankful to the Lord for bringing her and Bert to Westside Baptist Church at this crucial time in their lives. They are especially grateful to Pastor Robert Lehn and his dear wife Kay, and to Toni Alewine, Women's Ministry Director.
Thank you also to the caring staff at Homestead Hospice.
Visitation will be August 20 at 6:00-8:00pm at Platt's Funeral Home, 337 North Belair Road, Evans. The funeral will be held August 21 at 11:00am at Westside Baptist Church, 261 Flowing Wells Road, Martinez, with Pastor Robert J. Lehn officiating. Burial will follow at Belleview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 261 Flowing Wells Road, Martinez, GA 30907.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/18/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019