Carolyn Thompson
1935 - 2020
Carolyn Thompson
McDonough, GA—Carolyn Jeanette (Carter) Thompson, age 84, of McDonough, GA and formerly of Augusta, GA, died Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born in Leigh, SC, to the late Norman Cecil Carter and Helen Lucille (Beard) Carter on December 1, 1935. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers Norman Cecil Carter, Jr. and Robert Neil Carter.
Ms. Thompson is survived by: her children son Danny (Donna) Thompson of Athens, GA, daughter Donna (Ted) McKenzie of Augusta, GA, son Doug (Linda) Thompson of Augusta, GA, and son Dennis (Jeanie) Thompson of Oak Ridge, TN, sister Shelby Cathcart of McDonough, GA, nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church in McDonough officiated by Dr. Gary Jarnagin and Pastor Richard Statham. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the church. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Jackson Memorial Cemetery in Jackson, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church adult ministry in Ms. Thompson's memory.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/27/2020

October 27, 2020
We are going to miss our Aunt Carolyn. Thoughts, prayers and hugs to my cousins and family.
Becky
