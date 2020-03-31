|
|
Carolyn Fries Torgesen
Edgefield, SC— It is with great sadness that the family of Carolyn Fries Torgesen announces her passing on March 30, 2020 at the age of 69. She died peacefully at home in Edgefield, SC under the care of Kindred Hospice Services. Carolyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 42 years, Harald John Torgesen, Jr. (Hal), and sons Jay (Jennifer), Mike (Karen), Ben (Amanda), and Tedd (Johanna). Carolyn will also be affectionately remembered by her nine grandchildren Caleb, Taylor, Lyla, Dean, Isabella, Adrianna, Brooklyn, Duke, and Hank.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her father John T. Fries; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harald and Alberta Torgesen; and brother-in-law Barry Torgesen (Rosemary deceased). She is survived by her loving mother Anna Carolyn Fries; brothers Ted Fries (Jane), Chris Fries (Roseann); sisters Jane Pitts (Alex deceased), Virginia Pitts (Don); brother-in-law Bill Torgesen (Doreen), sister-in-law Joan Doyle (Tom deceased); and many close nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was a 1969 graduate of Parkersburg Catholic High School and 1973 graduate of Fairmont State College. After college Carolyn moved to FL to care for her grandparents and later moved to Atlanta, GA where she met her husband Hal. Since that time, they have lived in FL, and SC for the last 29 years.
Carolyn was a devoted wife and stay-at-home mom for her four sons. She lived a selfless life in service to her family, community, and Catholic faith. Carolyn took a special interest in the lives of each of her boys by volunteering to support sports teams and school events playing an integral role in their development. In later years she became a certified Master Gardner, enjoyed working in the yard and always had the most beautiful plants and garden. Carolyn was also a gifted baker and it was not unusual that Mom, Gram, or Aunt Carolyn was asked to make a favorite baked good. Carolyn always put others first and truly had a heart of gold. She was the most generous and caring person dearly loved by all her family. Carolyn will be greatly missed and will live in our hearts forever.
A Catholic Mass and celebration of Carolyn's life is planned for a future date at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Building Fund, 305 Buncombe St., Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/01/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020