Carolyn P. Walker, 74, wife of the late Willie D. Walker, entered into rest on Monday, March 04, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Bethesda Baptist Church with the Dr. Clayton Galloway officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Carolyn was born in Augusta to the late Walter and Dorothy Gaskill. She was the owner of Augusta Sign Company and a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Ronald Pearre (Cindy), Billy Walker (Teresa) and Michelle Pearre Reese; one brother, Walter Gaskill, Jr. (Edna); many grandchildren and great-grandchildrn; her aunt, Vera Griffin; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Noah Treadwell.
Pallbearers will Edward Gaskill, Evan Gaskill, John Jackson, Louis Washington, Joey Moody and Jimmy Williams.
Memorials may be made to Bethesda Baptist Church, 5793 Old Augusta Highway, Harlem, GA 30814 or to the Christian Appalachian Project, 2610 Palumbo Dr., Lexington, KY 40509.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at the funeral home.
Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019