Carolyn West
Harlem, GA—Celebration of Life Graveside Services for Ms. Carolyn "KyKy" West 70, will be held on Wednesday, August 19,2020 at 1:00 pm at the New Appling Grove Baptist Church,Appling,GA with Rev. F.C. Henderson, officiating Family and friends may assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday 1-7pm and Wednesday 9-11:30 am. Thomson Funeral Sytem, Thomson ph# 706-595-3110/www.thomsonfuneralsystem.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/18/2020