Carolyn West
1950 - 2020
Carolyn West
Harlem, GA—Celebration of Life Graveside Services for Ms. Carolyn "KyKy" West 70, will be held on Wednesday, August 19,2020 at 1:00 pm at the New Appling Grove Baptist Church,Appling,GA with Rev. F.C. Henderson, officiating Family and friends may assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday 1-7pm and Wednesday 9-11:30 am. Thomson Funeral Sytem, Thomson ph# 706-595-3110/www.thomsonfuneralsystem.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/18/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
