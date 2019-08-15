Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Macedonia Baptist Church
Carrie Bell Brightharp

Carrie Bell Brightharp Obituary
Mrs. Carrie Bell Brightharp
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Carrie Bell Geter Brightharp, of Community Road, entered into rest August 14, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, August 19, 2019 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Brightharp, a native of Aiken County attended Bettis Academy. She worked as an CNA for Anne Maria Nursing Home and Eldercare. She retired from the Townsend Division. She was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include five sons, Herman (Wilma) Brightharp, Atlanta, GA; Anthony (Terry) Brightharp, Graniteville, SC; Carl (Kim) Brightharp, Portsmouth, VA; Ralph (Marlene Templeton) Brightharp, Spartanburg, SC; and Maurice (Patricia) Brightharp, Aiken, SC; three daughters, Yvonne (Warren) Weston, Anderson, SC; Beverly Felder, Virginia Beach, VA and Reverend Barbara (Roy) Wills, Evans, GA; 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren;brother-in-law, Reverend William (Joan) Brightharp, Spartanburg, SC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 10:30 am Monday.
Friends may visit the residence or after 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/16/2019 and 8/18/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
