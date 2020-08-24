Ms. Carrie Bell Curry Butler
August, GA—Ms. Carrie Bell Curry Butler, entered into rest August 20, 2020. Graveside service will be held 11 am Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sunset Garden Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Gregory Tanks officiating .Mask and social distancing will be observed. Ms. Butler, a native of Edgefield County was a member of 13th Street Baptist Church, Washington, DC and Science Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, James M. (Barbara) Butler, Jr., of Augusta, GA; a brother, Henry Curry of Trenton, SC; two sisters, Alice Dobey and Hattie Simpkins of Edgefield, SC;one great grandchild, one great great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (*03) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 25, 20, 2020