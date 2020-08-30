Carrie Elizabeth Stribling-Smith
Dolton, IL—Carrie Elizabeth Stribling-Smith, daughter of the late John L. and Louise Stribling was born on May 15, 1944 in Danburg, Georgia was affectionately known as Liz. She was named after her paternal grandmother.
She attended Central Elementary School and Jefferson High School throughout her school years. Carrie dedicated her life to God at North Augusta Baptist Church in North August, SC in 1958.
Liz met Henry Smith from Augusta, GA at school. The couple married and moved to Chicago. In 1974, they were blessed with a daughter, Wendy LaTasha Smith who currently resides in Dolton, IL. Carrie resided in Dolton, IL until her death on August 15, 2020. Carried, worked more than 50 years before retiring. She loved God and was faithful to His word.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, John Leonard "Lent" Stribling and Willie James Stribling.
Carrie "Liz" leaves to cherish her loving memories, a devoted and loving daughter, Wendy LaTasha Smith.; her siblings, Christine S. Williams, North Augusta, SC, Marion L. Stribling, Augusta, GA, Everlyne S. Brown , North Augusta, SC, Frank W. (Lillie) Stribling, Augusta, GA; one aunt, Sarah Hall, Greenville, SC; a host of nieces, nephews,cousins and an array of supportive friends that became family including, but not limited to, a childhood friend Gussie Hobbs.
Viewing will be held from 1-6 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held 10 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Evangelist Valerie Gilchrist officiating.. Mask and social distancing will be observed
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC
The Augusta Chronicle - August 31, 2020