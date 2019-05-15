|
|
Mrs. Carrie L. Jordan, 80, of 105 Gatewood Dr, entered into rest May 11, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Baughmanville Baptist Church, Wagener, with Rev. Otis Kitchings officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 10am until the hour of service. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens, Burnettown. The family will assemble at the residence at 10am. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6pm-8pm. Family and friends may call the residence. No public viewing. Survivors include her husband, Thaddeus Jordan; one son, Cory Jordan; one brother, Isiah (Barbara) Thomas Jr. one grandchild; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2019