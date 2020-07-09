1/1
Carrie Virginia Beard Williams
1941 - 2020
Mrs. Carrie Virginia Beard Williams
Harlem, GA—The graveside service for Mrs. Carrie Virginia Beard, age 78, of 5926 Old Augusta Highway, Harlem, GA will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bellevue Memorial Gardens, 4501 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, GA with Rev. Dr. Robert Floyd Leverett, officiating. Repast: (residence) immediately following service. On the day of service, the family is requesting that relatives and friends assemble at the graveside at 12:45 p.m. Public viewing of the body will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/10/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
