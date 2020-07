Mrs. Carrie Virginia Beard WilliamsHarlem, GA—The graveside service for Mrs. Carrie Virginia Beard, age 78, of 5926 Old Augusta Highway, Harlem, GA will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bellevue Memorial Gardens, 4501 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, GA with Rev. Dr. Robert Floyd Leverett, officiating. Repast: (residence) immediately following service. On the day of service, the family is requesting that relatives and friends assemble at the graveside at 12:45 p.m. Public viewing of the body will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral home.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 07/10/2020