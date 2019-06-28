Mr. Carroll Laverne Morris, beloved husband of Cathy Marie Morris, age 68, entered into rest Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones.



Mr. Morris was born in Augusta to the late Robert and Mary Lonergan Morris. He retired from Columbia County Board of Education at Harlem High School as a construction teacher. Mr. Morris's passion was his love of teaching and as a musician, playing his violin. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather and will be greatly missed.



There will be a Celebration of his life on Monday July 1, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Morris is also survived by three sons, Darrell Morris (Dawn) of North Augusta, SC, Dendy Morris (Nickie) of Yulee, FL, and Samuel Morris of Augusta; four daughters, Jessica Proctor of NC, Kathleen Stanford of Augusta, Susan Hinson of Augusta, and Fiona Morris of Augusta; two brothers, Wayne Barnes (Ann) of Bella Vista, AR and Douglas Morris (Angela) of Harlem, GA; 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Thomas L King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd, Martinez



GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 28, 2019