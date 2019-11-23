|
Carroll Phillip Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Carroll Phillip Johnson entered into the Kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Mr. Johnson attended the Georgia Institute of Technology and served in the National Guard. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and one of the finest men to walk this earth.
Family members include his wife: Bobbette V. Johnson; daughters: Sheree Johnson Knapp and Elaine Johnson Haas; sons-in-law: David H. Knapp, Jr. and Andy Haas; grandchildren: Sarah Knapp Bonner and David H. Knapp, III; great grandchildren: Brett, Blake and Emery Grace Bonner; sisters: Edith Bass and Helen Smith; and brother: James "Jimmy" Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Whole Life Ministries with Rev. Joe Hosey officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Attn. Development Dept., 1833 Broad St., Augusta, GA 30904.
