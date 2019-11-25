The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
the chapel of Whole Life Ministries
Carroll Phillip Johnson Obituary
Carroll Phillip Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Carroll Phillip Johnson entered into the Kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, November 23, 2019.
The funeral service will be rescheduled to Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Whole Life Ministries. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 P.M. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019
