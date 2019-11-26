|
Carroll Phillip Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Carroll Phillip Johnson entered into the Kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, November 23, 2019.
The funeral service will be rescheduled to Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Whole Life Ministries. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 P.M. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019