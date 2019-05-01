Home

Carson James Lamar


Carson James Lamar Obituary
Master Carson James Lamar, age 3, entered into rest April 26, 2019 in Wrens, Georgia, son of Haley Marie Cowart and Dillan Lamar.

Carson was born in Augusta, Georgia on October 17, 2015, he loved Mickey Mouse and his brothers, he was daddy's boy and always had a big smile on his face.

Additional survivors include his brothers Jermiah Cowart, Landen Parrish, sister Emma Grace Lamar, maternal grandparents Pam Cowart and Bill Cowart, Jr., maternal great grandmother Mary Ann Robinson and the late Dink Robinson, paternal grand parents Tammy Lynn Self, Joe and Stacey Lamar and a host of friends and relatives.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Bill Tolbert officiating and burial to follow at Harlem Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 until time of service.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2019
