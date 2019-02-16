The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
More Obituaries for Catherine Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ana Miller


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Ana Miller Obituary
Entered into rest Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at home, Catherine Ana Miller, 81, loving wife of William C. Miller.

Mrs.Miller was born in Albany, NY, but was a resident of Martinez, GA. She was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. Mrs. Miller was a lovely woman whose eyes lit up a room and smile lit up the world. She enjoyed shopping and cooking. Mrs.Miller volunteered in Boy Scouts with her children. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Family members include: Her husband, William C. Miller; her sons, Thomas M. Miller; William A. Miller (Becky); and the late George R. Miller; her daughters, Jeanine Miller; and Rebecca S. Parker; a brother: William McCormack; 5 grandchildren: Madison Miller; Brooke Miller; Katie Miller; William Miller; Abigail Miller; a great granddaughter: Serenity Miller.

The funeral mass will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. The celebrant will be Father Mike Ingram.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Rd., Grovetown, GA 30813.

A holy vigil will be Sunday evening, February 17, with the Rosary at 6:00 P.M. and the family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. The family would like to give special thanks to Alliance Hospice for the care given to Mrs. Miller. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
